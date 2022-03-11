Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Avidbank Holdings, Inc. is a locally owned and managed, California State chartered commercial bank. It provides financial solutions and service to its clients. The bank accepts deposits and offers commercial loans, construction loans, real estate loans, personal loans, business lines of credit and home equity lines of credit. It also offers foreign exchange services, complimentary notary services, merchant services, traveler’s checks and mobile banking along with other services. Avidbank Holdings, Inc., formally known as Peninsula Bank Holding Co., is based in Palo Alto, California. “

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of Avidbank in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of AVBH stock opened at $25.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.48. The firm has a market cap of $158.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.85. Avidbank has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.38 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avidbank will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Avidbank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avidbank Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services. Through its subsidiary, it offers personal banking, corporate banking, corporate finance, and real estate lending services. The company was founded on December 17, 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

