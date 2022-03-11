Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 66.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 91.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth $227,000.

CAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.67.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $201.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.69. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.85 and a twelve month high of $545.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.10.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 942.00%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,091,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

