Avista (NYSE:AVA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.420-$2.620 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.930-$2.130 EPS.

Avista stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,923. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.60. Avista has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.18 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avista will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avista presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.33.

In other Avista news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $104,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $105,454.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,581 shares of company stock worth $733,474. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Avista by 22.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,315,000 after acquiring an additional 77,787 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 257,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 51,149 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 115,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 32,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

