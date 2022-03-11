AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $36.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $28.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $28.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Europe lowered their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.83.

AVRO opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.68. AVROBIO has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $13.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.03.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVRO. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 4th quarter worth about $4,043,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 219.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,381,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 949,620 shares during the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,809,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 19,519.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 838,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after buying an additional 834,274 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,641,000 after buying an additional 485,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

