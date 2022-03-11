Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Up 4.3%

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.51 and last traded at $33.27. 6,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 685,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.91.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXSM. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average is $32.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,700,000 after purchasing an additional 41,559 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,332,000 after acquiring an additional 121,700 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 113.9% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 752,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,817,000 after acquiring an additional 400,924 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 19.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 748,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,477,000 after acquiring an additional 120,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. 48.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

