B. Riley Lowers Viad (NYSE:VVI) Price Target to $51.00

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viad’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VVI. Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Sidoti lowered Viad from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE VVI opened at $33.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $693.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.16. Viad has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $52.72.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.32). Viad had a negative net margin of 18.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Viad will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viad news, CEO Steven W. Moster acquired 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $96,113.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Viad by 1.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Viad by 2.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Viad by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Viad by 30.9% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viad in the third quarter valued at $26,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

