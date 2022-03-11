B. Riley Weighs in on AudioEye, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEYE)

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of AudioEye in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the company will earn ($1.30) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.27). B. Riley also issued estimates for AudioEye’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.57) EPS.

Get AudioEye alerts:

AEYE has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of AudioEye from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AudioEye in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

AudioEye stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. AudioEye has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $36.20. The company has a market capitalization of $64.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of AudioEye by 23,684.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of AudioEye by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AudioEye by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. 18.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AudioEye Company Profile (Get Rating)

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.