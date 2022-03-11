Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.53 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) will report $3.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ball’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.74 billion. Ball reported sales of $3.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year sales of $15.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 billion to $15.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.44 billion to $17.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. Ball’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

In related news, SVP Stacey J. Panayiotou acquired 6,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.91 per share, for a total transaction of $533,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp acquired 1,500 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.00 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ball by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,808,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,484,628,000 after buying an additional 110,471 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,845,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,169,000 after purchasing an additional 160,701 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at about $817,766,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,283,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,271,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,998 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BLL traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.16. The stock had a trading volume of 26,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.20. Ball has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Ball Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

