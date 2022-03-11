bAlpha Market Cap Hits $280,206.29 (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One bAlpha coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.57 or 0.00040179 BTC on exchanges. bAlpha has a market capitalization of $280,206.29 and approximately $428,952.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, bAlpha has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About bAlpha

bAlpha (BALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

