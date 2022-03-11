Bank of America Cuts Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Price Target to $24.00

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Bank of America from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stevanato Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.69 ($26.83).

Shares of Stevanato Group stock opened at €15.52 ($16.87) on Wednesday. Stevanato Group has a 12-month low of €14.38 ($15.63) and a 12-month high of €29.18 ($31.72). The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is €17.43 and its 200-day moving average is €22.09.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.13 ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.10 ($0.11) by €0.03 ($0.03). The company had revenue of €232.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €220.57 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STVN. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,213,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stevanato Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,342,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,099,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,468,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,582,000. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

