Bank of America Downgrades NOV (NYSE:NOV) to Underperform

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. COKER & PALMER lowered shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

NYSE:NOV opened at $21.91 on Friday. NOV has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $24.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.57.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in NOV by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 40,345 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NOV by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 100,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NOV by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NOV by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 106,408 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NOV by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,690 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

