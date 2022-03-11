Bank of America Lowers Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Price Target to $2.00

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Bank of America from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMC opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 864.63 and a current ratio of 864.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.01.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 29.55% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $2,392,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 991,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 338,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 29.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 159,771 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 50.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 340,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 113,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 52.7% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 329,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 113,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.