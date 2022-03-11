Bank of America Trims Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Target Price to $18.00

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.12% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.
EFC opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 31.82, a quick ratio of 31.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Ellington Financial has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.97.
About Ellington Financial (Get Rating)
Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.
