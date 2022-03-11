Bank of America Trims Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Target Price to $18.00

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

EFC opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 31.82, a quick ratio of 31.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Ellington Financial has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.97.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFC. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,133,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,228,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,802,000 after purchasing an additional 687,180 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

