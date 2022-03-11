Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Cut to C$156.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$160.00 to C$156.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Desjardins upgraded Bank of Montreal to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$134.29 to C$143.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$163.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$148.71.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

TSE:BMO opened at C$146.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$95.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$145.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$137.30. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$108.86 and a 1 year high of C$152.87.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.