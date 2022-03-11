Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 103,532 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,393,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,532 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $42,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,445,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,363,000 after acquiring an additional 244,936 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 22,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.57. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $41.16.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.04). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

