Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $45,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAFM. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth $398,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 37,551 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth $786,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $179.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.42. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.44 and a twelve month high of $200.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 12.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 31.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanderson Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.57.

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

