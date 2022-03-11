Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 17,276 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 527,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,276 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $41,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in PJT Partners by 83.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PJT Partners by 24.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PJT Partners by 1,399.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PJT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PJT Partners from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.20.

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $57.87 on Friday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.48 and a 52-week high of $89.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.60.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $313.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.63%.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

