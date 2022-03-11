Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $41.10 Million Stock Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,459,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,618 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Macerich were worth $41,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Macerich by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 275,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 46,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,077 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 154,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 44,513 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

MAC stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.62. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -495.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.68 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s payout ratio is -1,999.33%.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

