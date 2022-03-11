Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,415 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 641,116 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $43,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the third quarter worth $232,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Community Bank System by 22.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Community Bank System by 128.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 32,116 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the third quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the third quarter worth $998,000. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

CBU stock opened at $72.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.46. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.68.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

In other news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $521,061.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

