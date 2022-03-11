Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $275.58 Million

Equities analysts expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) to report $275.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $277.10 million and the lowest is $274.20 million. Bank OZK posted sales of $266.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a net margin of 48.78% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $296.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

NASDAQ:OZK traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.83. 540,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,810. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.52. Bank OZK has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $51.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth about $53,315,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 376.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 984,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,493,000 after buying an additional 777,477 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,797,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,094,000 after buying an additional 532,351 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 55.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 918,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,458,000 after buying an additional 328,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 175.6% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 389,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,738,000 after buying an additional 248,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

