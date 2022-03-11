Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Issues Earnings Results

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.10, Briefing.com reports. Baozun had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BZUN stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $6.71. 35,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Baozun has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $46.51. The stock has a market cap of $485.52 million, a P/E ratio of 232.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average of $15.91.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,867,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,952,000 after buying an additional 1,268,369 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Baozun by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at about $918,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Baozun by 3,072.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 615,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 596,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

BZUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. HSBC cut their target price on Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.46.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

