Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz Sells 2,341 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $230,330.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $98.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Hess Co. has a one year low of $61.93 and a one year high of $102.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.51 and a beta of 1.76.
Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HES shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.79.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HES. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,385,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $468,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hess Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hess (HES)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.