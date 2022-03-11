Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz Sells 2,341 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $230,330.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $98.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Hess Co. has a one year low of $61.93 and a one year high of $102.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.51 and a beta of 1.76.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HES shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HES. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,385,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $468,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

