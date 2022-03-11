Barclays Boosts Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $98.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $91.00 to $98.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on XOM. Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.78.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $85.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.08 and a 200 day moving average of $65.84.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,517,300 shares of company stock worth $121,339,113 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.