Petra Diamonds’ (PDL) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PDL. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3.03 ($0.04).

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

Shares of LON:PDL opened at GBX 111 ($1.45) on Monday. Petra Diamonds has a 52 week low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 118 ($1.55). The stock has a market cap of £215.56 million and a PE ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 89.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96.

In other Petra Diamonds news, insider Peter John Hill bought 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £98,000 ($128,406.71).

About Petra Diamonds (Get Rating)

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.