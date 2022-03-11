Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Stock Price Down 24.2%

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Rating) was down 24.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.46. Approximately 100,458 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 42,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.34. The firm has a market cap of C$28.83 million and a P/E ratio of -13.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts predict that Barksdale Resources Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barksdale Resources Corp. focuses on acquiring and exploring precious and base metal projects in the United States. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's flagship asset is the Sunnyside property, which covers an area of approximately 5,223 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

