Barrack St Investments Ltd (ASX:BST) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Barrack St Investments Ltd (ASX:BST – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Barrack St Investments’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.76.

Barrack St Investments Company Profile

Barrack St Investments Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It invests in Australian small and mid-cap growth companies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

