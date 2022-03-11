Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €111.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €111.00 ($120.65) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($130.43) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($135.87) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($101.09) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €127.00 ($138.04) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($97.83) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €105.33 ($114.49).

Shares of BMW stock opened at €72.00 ($78.26) on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €67.58 ($73.46) and a 52-week high of €100.42 ($109.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €91.16 and a 200 day moving average price of €87.66.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

