Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.37

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.37 and traded as low as $27.63. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $28.05, with a volume of 193,531 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BMWYY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.52.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

