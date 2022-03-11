BCS Wealth Management Acquires 366 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $482,069,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after acquiring an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,297,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,576,000 after acquiring an additional 673,361 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,049,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,033,000 after acquiring an additional 638,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,588.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 522,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,934,000 after acquiring an additional 491,168 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.09. 249,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,455,465. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $199.50 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.