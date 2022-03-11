BCS Wealth Management Boosts Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

BCS Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,485 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of BCS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 599.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.49. 1,055,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,006,321. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.78. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

