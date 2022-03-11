BCS Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,405,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,319,000 after buying an additional 761,356 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,438,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,132,000 after buying an additional 176,490 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,072,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,821,000 after buying an additional 154,866 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,036,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,158,000 after buying an additional 80,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,750,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,210,000 after buying an additional 79,516 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOAT traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $70.58. 63,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,630. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $67.29 and a 52 week high of $78.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.01.

