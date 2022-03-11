BCS Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of BCS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after acquiring an additional 958,832 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,204,000 after purchasing an additional 272,392 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $86,750,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,868,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,853,000 after buying an additional 242,570 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 786,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,175,000 after purchasing an additional 228,543 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $261.27. The stock had a trading volume of 63,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,363. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $247.82 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $286.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.54.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.