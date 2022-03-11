BCS Wealth Management Invests $777,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000. BCS Wealth Management owned 0.35% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 407.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the period.

Shares of PDEC traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $30.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,388. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.97. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88.

