Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NASDAQ BBGI opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.38 million, a PE ratio of -35.79 and a beta of 1.27. Beasley Broadcast Group has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $3.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.33. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.
