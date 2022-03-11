Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Gap Up to $18.32

Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.32, but opened at $19.33. Beauty Health shares last traded at $18.56, with a volume of 15,263 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SKIN shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.10.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.53. The company has a quick ratio of 15.56, a current ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,953,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $966,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,467,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,648,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)
Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.
