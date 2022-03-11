Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,410 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,206 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 4.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,728,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,062,000 after buying an additional 46,834 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 3.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $16.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.12. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The company has a market cap of $524.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.47. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $454.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BZH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zelman & Associates raised Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

