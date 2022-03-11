Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Price Tops $1,218.90 on Top Exchanges

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.38 or 0.00191169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000988 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00027937 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.65 or 0.00377066 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00054795 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007906 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.