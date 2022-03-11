BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts forecast that BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BELLUS Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). BELLUS Health posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that BELLUS Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.81). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BELLUS Health.
BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 445,149.94% and a negative return on equity of 44.68%.
NASDAQ BLU traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $6.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.29. BELLUS Health has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average is $6.22.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter worth $61,544,000. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 10.5% during the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 5,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,235,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter worth $39,731,000. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,744,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,500 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,760,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.
About BELLUS Health (Get Rating)
BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
