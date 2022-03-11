Benchmark Trims Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Target Price to $80.00

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HIBB. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Hibbett Sports from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $47.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.88. The firm has a market cap of $645.98 million, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.03. Hibbett Sports has a 52-week low of $40.30 and a 52-week high of $101.65.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $383.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Hibbett Sports’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Anthony F. Crudele purchased 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 731.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.