Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,722 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Benefitfocus were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Benefitfocus by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,382,000 after buying an additional 26,560 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Benefitfocus by 5.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Benefitfocus by 90.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 34,859 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Benefitfocus by 9.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Benefitfocus by 161.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BNFT stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.78. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The company has a market capitalization of $326.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.61.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $75.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Benefitfocus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

