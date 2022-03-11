Berenberg Bank Reiterates Sell Rating for Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)

Berenberg Bank restated their sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised Domino’s Pizza Group to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

DOM stock opened at GBX 375.60 ($4.92) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 394.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 396.09. Domino’s Pizza Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 326 ($4.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 473.60 ($6.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 6.80 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.10%.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

