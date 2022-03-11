Berenberg Bank Reiterates Sell Rating for Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)

Berenberg Bank restated their sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Liberum Capital raised Domino’s Pizza Group to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.
DOM stock opened at GBX 375.60 ($4.92) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 394.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 396.09. Domino’s Pizza Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 326 ($4.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 473.60 ($6.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.12.
Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.
Further Reading
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.