Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Stake Increased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 129.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,343 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 32.9% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 100.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHLB opened at $29.58 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average of $28.10.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,596.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Kip acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

