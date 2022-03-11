Bernard (Bernie) Ridgeway Purchases 300,000 Shares of ARTRYA Ltd (ASX:AYA) Stock

ARTRYA Ltd (ASX:AYA – Get Rating) insider Bernard (Bernie) Ridgeway bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.06 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$318,600.00 ($232,554.74).

Bernard (Bernie) Ridgeway also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Bernard (Bernie) Ridgeway acquired 50,000 shares of ARTRYA stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.01 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of A$50,400.00 ($36,788.32).

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Bernard (Bernie) Ridgeway bought 50,000 shares of ARTRYA stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.21 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of A$60,350.00 ($44,051.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 27.84 and a current ratio of 27.84.

