BH Macro (LON:BHMG) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3,776.42

Shares of BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,776.42 ($49.48) and traded as low as GBX 3,630.60 ($47.57). BH Macro shares last traded at GBX 3,770 ($49.40), with a volume of 94,253 shares.

The company has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 6.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,775.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,697.50.

BH Macro Company Profile (LON:BHMG)

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

