BH Macro (LON:BHMG) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3,776.42

Shares of BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,776.42 ($49.48) and traded as low as GBX 3,630.60 ($47.57). BH Macro shares last traded at GBX 3,770 ($49.40), with a volume of 94,253 shares.
The company has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 6.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,775.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,697.50.
BH Macro Company Profile (LON:BHMG)
Further Reading
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for BH Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BH Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.