Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Short Interest Up 164.6% in February

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 164.6% from the February 13th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of BIOAF stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.09. Bioasis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22.

Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bioasis Technologies will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

biOasis Technologies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological disease and disorders such as brain cancers, neurodegenerative diseases, and metabolic disorders. Its products include Transcend program as its proprietary carrier, p97 and imaging agents across the blood brain barrier.

