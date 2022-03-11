BioAtla (BCAB) & Its Rivals Critical Contrast

BioAtla (NASDAQ: BCAB – Get Rating) is one of 247 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare BioAtla to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BioAtla and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioAtla 0 0 3 0 3.00 BioAtla Competitors 1461 5347 11083 201 2.55

BioAtla presently has a consensus price target of $75.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1,257.36%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 103.70%. Given BioAtla’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BioAtla is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares BioAtla and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioAtla N/A -46.80% -39.03% BioAtla Competitors -2,263.87% -74.93% -27.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.6% of BioAtla shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.5% of BioAtla shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

BioAtla has a beta of 2.93, indicating that its stock price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioAtla’s competitors have a beta of 0.64, indicating that their average stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioAtla and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioAtla $250,000.00 -$95.40 million -2.00 BioAtla Competitors $737.45 million $118.35 million -0.47

BioAtla’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BioAtla. BioAtla is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BioAtla beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

BioAtla Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioAtla, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types. It also develops BA3021, a CAB ADC for NSCLC and Melanoma; and BA3071, which is a CAB anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 antibody for renal cell carcinoma, NSCLC, small cell lung cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, melanoma, bladder cancer, gastric cancer, and cervical cancer. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

