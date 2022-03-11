BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.60 EPS

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.60, Fidelity Earnings reports. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.47%.

NASDAQ BDSI remained flat at $$5.57 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,885. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $5.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76. The company has a market cap of $550.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.56.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

In related news, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $66,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 176,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 10,392 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,022 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 319.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 696,175 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 530,047 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,621 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

BDSI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $5.60 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.93.

About BioDelivery Sciences International (Get Rating)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.