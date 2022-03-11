BioLineRx (BLRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.
BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect BioLineRx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BLRX stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.56. 105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,642. The company has a market cap of $74.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36. BioLineRx has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $6.34.
BioLineRx Company Profile (Get Rating)
BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioLineRx (BLRX)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.