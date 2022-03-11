BioLineRx (BLRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect BioLineRx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

BLRX stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.56. 105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,642. The company has a market cap of $74.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36. BioLineRx has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $6.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLRX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BioLineRx during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 212.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 21,763 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.