Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bioventus had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 30.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Bioventus updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:BVS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.99. 6,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Bioventus has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $19.94.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Bioventus by 418.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 27,465 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bioventus by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,815,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,301,000 after buying an additional 1,081,692 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bioventus during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bioventus during the 4th quarter worth $594,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Bioventus during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bioventus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

