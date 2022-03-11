BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ BTAI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.99. 5,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,542. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.22. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $49.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.04.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BTAI. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.14.
About BioXcel Therapeutics (Get Rating)
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.
